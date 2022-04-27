Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.

The $330-million proposal would also include a new arena and three towers to provide owned, rental, and affordable housing, as well as new retail space.

“We are proposing to demolish the existing functionally obsolete North Stadium Stands and arena complex, and build a new, world-class Event Centre and North Stadium Stands,” OSEG says in its proposal. “New retail podium and additional residential units are also included within the proposal. In line with the City’s Official Plan, the residential component will bring additional density to Lansdowne, while providing a significant part of the funding envelope for Lansdowne 2.0.”

The new proposed arena would seat 5,500 people and remain the home of the Ottawa 67’s and Ottawa BlackJacks. The north side stands, once rebuild, would have 11,200 seats with capacity for 12,000 spectators. The residential towers will create 1,200 new units. Two towers would contain rental units and one would be condominiums. Ten per cent of the units would be designated affordable units.

According to the proposal, incremental taxation and air rights fees will, along with ticket fees and direct cash distributions to the City from the Lansdowne Partnership, fund the new municipal infrastructure “on a tax neutral basis to City taxpayers.”

The project will be completed in three phases:

Event Centre: To begin Nov. 2022 and completed Sept. 2024

North stadium stands, retail podium, parking: To begin Dec. 2024 and completed May 2027

Residential towers: To begin in 2024 and completed in 2029

Last July, city council confirmed that the aging north side stands and the Civic Centre would need to be replaced. Built in 1967 the structures, while sound, have experienced leaks, mould outbreaks and other issues over the last half-century.

The new proposal from OSEG must be reviewed by city council before the group can go ahead with construction.