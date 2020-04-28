OTTAWA -- The NHL has announced a line of club-branded face masks for personal use during the COVID-19 pandemic and some of the proceeds will be donated to food banks across the continent.

The masks sell for $24.99 USD for a pack of three. Branded masks are available for each of the League's teams, including the Ottawa Senators.

The NHL says the League's proceeds from the sales of these masks will be donated to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America.

The masks are made by FOCO and can be purchased on the NHL's online store.