Ottawa police increase presence around synagogues, mosques after Hamas attack in Israel
Ottawa police say there will be more patrols around synagogues and mosques this weekend after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip Saturday.
Israel's national rescue service said at least 200 people were killed and hundreds more were wounded in the surprise attack, which drew condemnation from around the world, including in Ottawa.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre both condemned Hamas as terrorists. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said "terrorism and violence solve nothing," and called for all hostages to be released.
In a post on social media, Ottawa police said the attack in Israel has an impact on the community here in Canada's capital.
"We have increased police presence in areas of religious significance including synagogues and mosques," police said. "We are also reaching out to community partners to ensure they know we are here to support them."
Police also vowed that hate crimes would not be tolerated and would be fully investigated. According to OPS data, there were 221 reported hate-motivated incidents in the city in the first half of 2023, with Jewish residents being the most commonly targeted.
The RCMP said it is not aware of any specific threats toward Jewish Canadians, but it is working with policing partners in Canada and abroad to keep citizens safe.
Outside the Soloway Jewish Community Centre, local resident Jessica Cohn said her husband's family lives in Israel.
"We just feel sick to our stomachs. This is a different war," she said. "We're sad. My husband is at home and he can't go about our day-to-day. You just feel this emptiness and you want to help, but we're far away."
Cohn said her in-laws are are sheltering, but some family members are being recruited into military service.
"His cousins have been called up to go and serve," she said. "That's the reality of living there; things change in a second."
Local politicians in Ottawa have joined in to condemn the attack. Ottawa Centre Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi, Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine, and Ottawa South Liberal MPP John Fraser are among those who posted condemnations to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Several provincial politicians, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford also condemned the attacks.
--With files from The Associated Press and CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.
