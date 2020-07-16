OTTAWA -- Three e-scooter operators are rolling into Ottawa to give residents a chance to rent e-scooters for a ride this summer.

The City of Ottawa has announced three operators – Bird Canada, Lime and Roll – will bring up to 600 shared e-scooters to the city's multi-use pathways, bike lanes and streets.

Council approved a bylaw on June 29 allowing privately owned e-scooters to operate on roads with speed limits under 50 kilometres per hour, bike lanes and City of Ottawa pathways. The city has entered into agreements with three operators to provide e-scooters available for rent.

E-scooters are not allowed on sidewalks, National Capital Commission pathways, in the City of Gatineau, in OC Transpo facilities, on buses and trains, and on streets with a posted speed limit of more than 50 kilometres per our.

Shared e-scooters must be equipped with a bell, brakes and lights, and are for one rider who is 18-years or older.

The city says Bird Canada's e-scooters will be available on streets starting Thursday. They can be picked up between Parkdale Avenue and Nelson Street.