

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited an Ottawa mosque Sunday evening, to show solidarity with the Muslim community following the attacks in New Zealand.

Trudeau was joined by Liberal MPs Anita Vandenbeld and Chandra Arya at the South Nepean Muslim Community Mosque.

Fifty people were killed and another 41 were injured in attacks at two mosques during Friday prayers.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said “Islamophobia & hate have no place anywhere & have a devastating impact.” Trudeau added his visit to the mosque was a chance to mourn for those killed in New Zealand and “listen to young people about how we can keep building safe & inclusive communities.”