President Biden arrives in Ottawa: What you need to know about day one of the visit
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Ottawa on a foggy Thursday evening, kicking off a whirlwind two-day visit to the capital.
A heightened security presence will greet the president when he travels through downtown Ottawa, with several roads closed and Ottawa police, the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and other police forces maintaining a presence across the Parliamentary Precinct.
Several people lined Bronson Avenue and other streets to catch a glimpse of the president as he travelled from the Ottawa Airport into downtown Ottawa.
Biden's only item on the itinerary tonight is a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife at Rideau Cottage. Biden's trip will include an address to Parliament on Friday.
Ottawa police and the city of Ottawa have warned residents and visitors will see an increased police presence across the downtown core on Thursday and Friday, and there will be "significant traffic and transit disruptions" during the visit.
Biden is the 12th U.S. president to visit Ottawa. Biden visited Ottawa as vice-president in 2016.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about President Biden's first day in Ottawa.
President Biden's itinerary for Thursday
Governor General Mary Simon will welcome the president and first lady at the Canada Reception Centre at the Ottawa International Airport shortly after the plane lands.
The delegation of Canadian officials meeting Biden at the Ottawa airport includes Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Treasury Board President Mona Fortier.
Biden will travel to Rideau Cottage to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau later Thursday evening. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the meeting an "intimate gathering".
On Friday, President Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Trudeau and address Parliament.
Road closures
The city of Ottawa and Ottawa police say there will be road closures and traffic disruptions today.
The following roads will be closed from 4 p.m. on Thursday until 11 p.m. on Friday:
- Wellington Street, between Metcalfe Street and Mackenzie Avenue
- Rideau Street, between Mackenzie Avenue and Dalhousie Street
- Elgin Street, between Queen and Wellington streets
- Mackenzie Avenue, between Murray and Rideau streets
- Colonel By Drive, between Daly Avenue and Rideau Street
- Sussex Drive, between Rideau Street and George Street
City staff say the following roads will have temporary disruptions today due to the president's visit:
- Airport Parkway, between the Ottawa International Airport and Bronson Avenue
- Bronson Avenue, between Findlay Avenue and Airport Parkway
- Colonel By Drive, between Hog’s Back Road and Daly Avenue
- Sussex Drive, between George Street and Princess Avenue
While President Biden's motorcade is moving, the Macdonald-Cartier and Alexandra bridges will have "intermittent and temporary closures in both directions" for all vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian traffic.
"The morning commute on Thursday, March 23 is not expected to be impacted, however, for security reasons, the exact details and timing of road closures and other impacts to City services may be communicated at the last minute. We appreciate your patience and understanding as this visit takes place," the city said.
OC Transpo
OC Transpo says bus service will be detoured from Rideau Street to the Mackenzie King Bridge due to the president's visit. The following routes will be detoured from 5 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday - 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 97, 99, 111, 299.
Some OC Transpo bus routes and Para Transpo service will experience travel delays due to road closures and various routes will experience detours during select time periods.
The O-Train will be operating as regularly scheduled, with stops at Rideau Station.
Aircraft
Transport Canada announced Thursday morning it has issued a NOTAM (notice to air missions) restricting the operation of all aircraft, including drones, within a five nautical mile radius of Parliament Hill (about 9 kilometres). They have also issued the same restriction within a 24 nautical mile radius of the Ottawa airport (about 44 kilometres).
The notices will be in effect from 5:30 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Friday, about the length of the president's planned stay. Regularly scheduled commercial and cargo flights, along with police, military and medevac flights, are excluded from those restrictions.
NORAD warns Ottawa residents may see military aircraft in the sky during President Biden's visit to the capital.
CF-18 Hornet fighter jets and CH-146 Griffon helicopters may be in the skies over Ottawa the next two days.
Where to watch live coverage
Live coverage of the visit starts Thursday on CTV News Channel. For the latest updates on the trip, including Biden’s address to Parliament, follow our live blog launching Friday on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app.
With files from CTV News senior digital parliamentary reporter Rachel Aiello
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Ottawa Thursday evening for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.
Trudeau, Biden could agree to end 'loophole' in Safe Third Country Agreement: CP source
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could see asylum seekers turned back at irregular border crossings across the border, including Roxham Road in Quebec.
Opposition parties affirm call for interference inquiry, amid questions over MP Han Dong
Amid renewed questions over the pervasiveness of alleged interference by China in Canadian elections and affairs broadly, opposition MPs voted Thursday afternoon to affirm a parliamentary committee's call for the federal government to strike a public inquiry.
'Scream as loud as you can': 5 boys rescued from NYC tunnel
Five mischievous boys had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost, authorities said.
Asteroid to hurtle past Earth closer than the moon this weekend
An asteroid discovered just last week will pass closer to the Earth than the orbit of the moon this weekend, an occurrence so rare it happens only once in a decade, according to NASA.
Number of Canadians receiving EI at record lows, down 44 per cent from last year: StatCan
The number of Canadians receiving employment insurance benefits are at record lows and down 44 per cent from last year, new figures from Statistics Canada show.
Indigenous sisters developing video games to revitalize Mohawk language
Two Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) sisters from Montreal are on a mission that is close to their hearts: to save their ancestors' first language by developing video games young and old can play.
Here are the locations of the first 12 new Zellers stores
Zellers has opened the first of 25 new locations within Hudson's Bay stores across the country. The Canadian retail chain launched 12 stores in Ontario and Alberta Thursday, along with a new e-commerce website.
South Carolina's top accountant to resign after US$3.5-billion error
Embattled South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom will resign next month after a US$3.5 billion accounting error in the year-end financial report he oversaw.
Atlantic
-
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the health-care system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
-
Snow and rain will continue into Thursday night for the Maritimes
The rate of snow and rain falling in the Maritimes will pick up late Thursday afternoon into evening as a weather system makes its way across the region.
-
'I've lost everything': Homeowners lose everything after rural Shepody, N.B. home destroyed by fire
A couple in Shepody, N.B., has lost everything after their home was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
-
Ontario pharmacists to be given new prescribing powers
Pharmacists in Ontario are being given the power to prescribe new medications.
-
'I feel horrible': Ontario man denied theft coverage owes $55,000 for stolen truck
An Ontario man said he was shocked when his truck was stolen not once but twice, and the second time it was taken he was surprised to discover he was no longer covered for theft.
Montreal
-
Friends trying to reassemble Camille Maheux's photography after death in Old Montreal fire
Friends of Camille Maheux are trying to assemble some of her life's work. The 76-year-old photographer was killed in the Old Montreal fire and her photographs and negatives were destroyed.
-
RCMP arrest Montreal teenager on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The RCMP arrested an 18-year-old Montreal man Thursday on allegations he was going to commit a terrorism offence based on a tip from the FBI.
-
Negotiations underway to eliminate 'Roxham Roads' in Canada: source
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could designate all 8,900 kilometres of their shared border as an official crossing under the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder trial nears conclusion, closing arguments Monday
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright resumed briefly Thursday morning, with the defence formally wrapping up its case.
-
North Bay liquidation store aims to bring treasure hunts to discount shopping
The co-owners of a new liquidation store in North Bay, Samuel Quesnel and Chloé Boivenue, say they want to bring a treasure hunt shopping experience to the city.
-
Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
London
-
Southwestern Ontario will benefit from province's new budget
The new provincial budget features items specific to southwestern Ontario, including a new English public elementary school in London, Ont. that will serve 556 students and include 88 licensed childcare spaces.
-
'If it was my child, I'd be using it.’: A Strathroy family is faced with paying their own way for immunotherapy
A young Strathroy, Ont. man believes there's a promising way forward in the effort to fight his disease. But, he's being told, right now, that path isn't open to him. Friends and family are stepping up to try and make a case for Kyle McPhee to receive immunotherapy treatments.
-
Freezing rain possible this weekend
A special weather statement is in effect across southwestern Ontario. Environment Canada said freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Man fatally injures dog, sets shed on fire: RCMP
Selkirk RCMP have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly killed his dog, smashed out the windows of a home and two cars with an axe, and set fire to a shed on his property.
-
First Nation community in lockdown after shooting
Long Plain First Nation remains in lockdown following a shooting in the community over the weekend.
-
St. Rose du Lac RCMP execute two drug busts in four days
RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac have been busy this week, executing two separate drug busts near the central Manitoba community.
Kitchener
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway with the Cambridge location opening its doors to eager shoppers who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Freezing rain, strong winds expected this weekend
Another storm system is expected to bring freezing rain and strong winds to southwestern Ontario this weekend.
-
Suspicious fire causes $100,000 in damange to old bowling alley in Cambridge
A fire at the former Dickson Bowl in downtown Galt has caused significant damage to the building.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seize $1.6M worth of cocaine from New Brighton home
Calgary police say $1.6 million worth of cocaine was seized from a New Brighton home earlier this month.
-
Man and woman facing charges after violent Anderson CTrain Station robberies
Calgary police have arrested two people accused in a series of violent robberies at a southwest CTrain station, all of which involved weapons.
-
Semi-truck crashes into overpass, closing 2 lanes of Deerfoot Trail
Two lanes of Calgary's Deerfoot Trail are closed to southbound traffic at 32 Avenue N.E. after a semi-truck hauling a excavator hit an overpass.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon school division 'can't even do a status quo budget' with current provincial funding
In the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s provincial budget, school divisions in Saskatchewan were expecting funding levels to increase, with the province repeatedly touting its $1 billion surplus.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse: Court overturns decision that called for director's removal
A 2021 court order to remove Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. director Don Windels from the organization has been overturned by the Saskatchewan appeal court.
-
'Notoriously untransparent': Sask. budget to reduce surgery backlog has no plan behind it, expert says
Saskatchewan has no real strategy to perform more surgeries, according to a health policy analyst.
Edmonton
-
Homicide unit investigating death of woman found on Whitemud Drive
The homicide section is now investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman found on Whitemud Drive earlier this week.
-
Ballistics confirm link between Pizza Hut, Edmonton police shootings
Edmonton Police Service investigators believe the 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two EPS officers is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee.
-
Alberta legislature wraps up with attacks, insults; next stop is May 29 election
The Alberta legislature wrapped up its spring sitting Thursday with politicians on both sides of the aisle test-driving insults and expected attack lines ahead of the scheduled May 29 provincial election.
Vancouver
-
Former VPD officer speaks out after discovering his property was being used in rental scam
When a former detective with the Vancouver Police Department discovered photos of his home were being used in a rental scam, he decided to start his own investigation.
-
Merritt man's disappearance 'involves criminality,' RCMP say
Mounties in the B.C. Interior say the disappearance of a 24-year-old man late last month is "suspicious" and "involves criminality."
-
A pest control company ranked Canada's worst cities for bed bugs. Here's how Vancouver did.
Vancouver was one of Canada's worst cities in Canada for bed bugs last year, according to a pest control company's annual rankings.
Regina
-
Regina police make 'high risk traffic stop' involving bus after teen claims to have gun
Regina police took a teen into custody on Thursday after he allegedly claimed to have a gun while on a city bus.
-
'Bad for the city': Regina Mayor, Experience Regina CEO break silence on tourism slogans
The Mayor of Regina calls tourism slogans that were rolled out as part of a rebrand last week “sexist” and “wrong.”
-
Fatal Moose Jaw fire that claimed 2 lives was accidental, police say
A fire in Moose Jaw last month that claimed two lives was found to be accidental, according to police.