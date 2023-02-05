Prescott, Ont. council to debate motion to eliminate mandatory oath to King Charles

In his first Christmas address, King Charles shared a message of faith, honouring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Paul Workman reports. In his first Christmas address, King Charles shared a message of faith, honouring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Paul Workman reports.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina