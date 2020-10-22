OTTAWA -- Whitehouse Perennials is a breathtakingly beautiful garden and nursery, located just outside Almonte that makes you forget there is a pandemic and washes all other worries away as well.

That’s what gardens do. They create a sense of peace.

During this pandemic, more people have chosen to "dig into" gardening and beautify their personal spaces.

Suzanne Patry started this business 33 years ago and this has been her busiest season yet.

Patry has created gardens throughout her Rae Road property to offer a sense of what your garden can look like, over time.

"It’s like IKEA for gardeners. You don’t just look at plants on a bench. You see them planted in a garden, in context," says Patry.

"You can see small garden rooms, collections of plants that look good together. It’s a way to show people how to combine plants and create their garden."

Whitehouse Perennials is closed for the season but Patry wants to ensure customers, many of them first-time gardeners, have success with the plants they have purchased for years to come. The winter is when gardeners plan and dream.

The ancient Chinese philosopher, Lao Tzu, is quoted as saying: "Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished."

Perennial gardeners, in this climate, know they do have to hurry to put their gardens “to bed” for the winter.

We asked Suzanne Patry for a "Put Your Beds To Bed, Garden Primer":

"When customers purchase a plant they frequently ask, 'What do I do with this plant in the fall?' It is an easy question to answer," says Patry. "If I only have to talk about that one plant. When faced with many different plants there is no simple answer that works for everything in your garden."

Patry explains that Google offers conflicting opinions about what to do in the fall with a garden.

Do I cut the garden down in the fall or the spring?

"The most contentious debate is about whether to cut a garden down in the fall or leave it until the spring. Gardeners who do their cleanup in the fall argue that it is easier to weed and mulch once the garden is clean cut. It is also easier to cut the garden down when plant stems are still rigid.”

According to Patry, removing the old foliage eliminates overwintering insects and potential diseases that are transmitted on foliage.

"You also avoid the potential problem of your garden starting to grow in the spring up through old foliage, or your spring bulbs spouting through a mess of leaves. Gardeners who leave their gardens standing until the spring argue that, in a harsh winter with poor snow cover, plant survival will be better when leaves and old stems are left on the bed to provide insulation.”

With her three-plus decades of experience, Patry says the debris will also prevent plants from heaving and will stop the growth of plants too early in the season when they could be damaged by late frosts.

"Cutting down too early in the fall can also stress plants by forcing them to try to send up new growth. Leaving plants with seed heads, like coneflowers and ornamental grasses, provides food and shelter for wildlife."

Patry adds that many plants, especially ornamental grasses, are beautiful in the winter when their dried plumes stand out against the snow.

"Here at the nursery we have experimented over the years with both approaches and have ended up with a hybrid approach. We leave our ornamental grasses and all the perennials, like Asters, Turtlehead and Anemones that are still blooming, untouched."

This gardener cuts down everything else, carefully paying attention to how close to the ground each plant should be cut.

"Plants that die to the ground and come back up from below ground each spring, like Phlox and Asters, are cut with about 15 centimeters of stem left to trap the snow," said Patry.

"Plants that are very late to emerge in the spring like Butterfly Weed are marked with a tag so that we do not accidentally damage them when we cleaning up or weeding in the spring", said Patry.

"Creeping Phlox, Lavender, Dianthus, and Coral Bells are evergreen and continue to grow in the spring from their old stems and crowns. We leave them alone and trim them back in the spring when we see where the new growth is emerging."

Patry says, “Herbaceous peonies are cut right down as are daylilies. We do not add the foliage of the peonies to the compost pile because foliar diseases in peonies are spread through leaves.”

Other tips from Suzanne Patry of Whitehouse Perennials:

"Semi-evergreen perennials are those that do not die completely to the ground. Russian Sage is a good example of this. It will sprout from part way up the stems, depending on how much snow cover there was over the past winter."

"Clematis are cut back in the spring because we find it easier to wait until they are sprouting and then trim them to strong growing shoots."

Shade Gardens: "We do not cut anything back in our shade garden. Shade gardens are beautiful in the fall as the foliage goes through so many colour transitions. There is also likely to be a higher proportion of evergreen plants like Hellebores and Coral Bells in the shade garden. As the leaves fall, we allow them to build up on the beds where they will insulate the plants over the winter. In the spring, we simply remove all the fallen leaves and all the old foliage, which is now mixed in with the leaves and compost it. Overwintering pests like slugs and snails are removed with the old foliage. We top up the mulch in the spring once the cleanup is complete."

"Pruning shrubs is another task that I am frequently asked about. At this stage in the season, we don't do much pruning except to remove damaged branches."

Hydangeas: "On new plantings of Hydrangeas, that do not yet have sturdy branches, we do remove the flower heads. As the plants age the branches are usually strong enough to support the old flower heads and they do add winter interest. We also make sure that any new plants have a good layer of mulch around them. Keep it away from the crowns of the perennials and the woody stems of shrubs and trees where it can cause winter rot."

"If planting has been done late in the season we will put evergreen branches over the plants in late November to catch the snow and add an extra layer of protection. Evergreens, like cedars, that are prone to splitting open from the snow can be wrapped with a light plastic mesh that is designed to hold the branches together.”

Young trees are protected up the trunk by a plastic cylinder or wrap that prevent rabbits and mouse from chewing the bark and girdling the tree.

"Finally, we take advantage of any sunny days right until freeze up to do as much weeding as we can. Fall weeding is one of the biggest time-savers in the garden. Getting the weeds out before they have had six more months to establish is time well spent," said Patry.

When Whitehouse Perennials opens next spring, it’s worth the drive. If you are fans of day lilies brace yourself for fields of colour, when the countless varieties bloom in July.

A stunning garden isn’t a reality overnight but with a little planning, some patience, and TLC, the results can be incredibly rewarding.

Suzanne Patry says: "A garden is more than a cart-full of plants. Gardens need to be planned. The winter is a great time to do that."

Patry looks forward to next spring when she will work with clients at her garden, to help design theirs.

"I have access to a special software, developed by a friend, that enables you to visualize your garden in 3D. Even the blooms change according to the seasons. It is truly unbelievable."

Until then, she hopes these tips will help your garden survive the winter, and flourish when the snow, and ice, recede.