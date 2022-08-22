Power restored in downtown Ottawa
Power is back on for hundreds of customers in downtown Ottawa following an evening power outage.
Hydro Ottawa reported several areas without power on and around Somerset Street, as well as in the south end of the Golden Triangle and at the Rideau Centre mall.
A tweet from Hydro Ottawa says the outage was caused by animal contact.
OUTAGE UPDATE: The latest ETR for customers impacted by the downtown Ottawa outages is now 11pm this evening. Our colleagues at Hydro One have informed us that the cause for the outages is animal contact. For continued updates on restoration: https://t.co/13E6oT3hlC— Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) August 23, 2022
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
Victims of fatal crash at West Vancouver wedding identified as 2 women in 60s
Two women in their 60s died Saturday after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver, B.C., and another seven people remain in hospital, according to an update from police.
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
Canadians who speak both English and French have higher salaries: census data
Canadians who speak both English and French make more money, according to Statistics Canada census data published last week.
Feds cut funding for anti-racism project over 'vile' tweets
Diversity Minister Ahmed Hussen says the government has cut funding to an anti-racism project over 'reprehensible and vile' tweets by a senior consultant involved in the strategy.
Low-income residents, visible minorities disproportionately affected by flooding risks in Canada: study
A new study that has found that socially vulnerable groups in Canada, including those who are economically insecure, Indigenous people and other visible minorities, are more likely to be impacted by flooding.
U.S. lawmakers, advocates pushing Ottawa to eliminate ArriveCan, open Nexus offices
The Canadian American Business Council's new campaign calls on Ottawa to scrap the ArriveCan app, a mandatory pre-screening tool for visitors to Canada, and to tackle the backlog plaguing the Canada-U.S. trusted-traveller system known as Nexus.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia RCMP 'dysfunctions,' labour shortages predated 2020 mass shootings
Most of Nova Scotia's senior RCMP staff believed there were "dysfunctions" at their division prior to the 2020 mass shootings and felt abandoned by their superiors in the aftermath, according to a consultant's report prepared last year.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member says police need more resources
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting on Monday that the officers who responded to the rampage did the best they could, but she admitted not everything went smoothly.
-
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
Toronto
-
Male driver dead, another injured following collision in North York
A male driver has died and another has been transported to hospital following a serious collision in North York.
-
Siblings killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash identified by family
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Montreal
-
Coroner investigating after 2 Inuk women fatally struck in Montreal while staying at health centre
Quebec's Coroner's Office is investigating the deaths of two Inuk women who were killed on Montreal highways in the space of two days. Both women were staying at the Ullivik health centre after travelling south from northern Inuit communities.
-
Staff shortages expected for start of school year, warn Quebec education unions
A few days before the start of the new school year at the elementary and secondary levels, the education unions have sounded the alarm over the staff shortage affecting not only teachers but also professionals and daycare services in schools.
-
Drivers facing fines, charges after doing doughnuts on major Montreal highways
Several drivers are facing stiff fines after a series of stunts where they stopped traffic on major highways in the Montreal area to film themselves doing doughnuts and other illegal tricks on the road.
Northern Ontario
-
Family fun day in Elliot Lake promotes Indigenous friendship centre
A family day was held Monday in Elliot Lake to raise awareness and promote membership of a proposed Indigenous friendship centre in the city.
-
North Bay prof with same name as crash victim flooded with condolence messages
A Nipissing University professor wants to clear up the confusion after a woman with the same name from the same northern Ontario city was killed in a car crash last week.
-
North Bay teen heading to Miss Teen Earth pageant
Sadie Proulx of North Bay, the current Miss Teen Earth Canada, is heading to Ecuador in October for the international competition.
London
-
Doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt found guilty of assaulting 82-year-old man
Herbert Hildebrandt has been found guilty of one count of assault, stemming from a December 2020 altercation between Hildebrandt and then 82-year-old Jack Dykxhoorn. Justice Mark Poland made the ruling today in a St. Thomas, Ont. court against the 38-year-old son of Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt.
-
A tale of two institutions: Western and Fanshawe deviate on return-to-school COVID-19 policies
With classes expected to start in only a couple of weeks, Western University is making it clear that COVID-19 policies will still be in effect this coming fall semester in order to facilitate in-person learning, but Fanshawe College is going in a different direction.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba family swaps grains for haskap berries after worst harvest in 50 years
A Manitoba farming family has swapped traditional prairie cereal grains for a cereal topping that’s gaining popularity in Canada.
-
Feud shaping up in RM of St. Andrews' race for mayor
A race for mayor is shaping up in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews between the incumbent who was stripped of some key duties by her own council, and one of the councillors who had voted to remove the duties from her.
-
Winnipeg’s heated housing market showing signs of cooling
Winnipeg's red-hot housing market is showing signs of cooling after back-to-back record-breaking years.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region pharmacies seeing shortage of children’s fever, pain medication
Pharmacists and physicians are urging people not to panic buy medication, which is in short supply across the country.
-
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services issued 25th Code Red of 2022 on Saturday
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service was in a dire situation on Saturday as ambulances were gridlocked outside the Guelph General Hospital due to offload delays.
-
14 vehicles spray painted with graffiti, hate-motivated symbols in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a growing number of incidents after 14 vehicles were spray painted with graffiti, including hate-motivated symbols and writing.
Calgary
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeast
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the city's northeast Monday evening.
-
Construction worker struck by vehicle in Cochrane
Mounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
Saskatoon
-
'A happy spirit’: Mother of missing Rosthern teen pleading for safe return
The mother of a missing 15-year-old boy from Rosthern says she is having a hard time keeping it together as family and friends continue search efforts.
-
‘It’s not a healthy system’: former student critical of Legacy Christian Academy curriculum
Victoria Reid attended Legacy Christian Academy, formerly Christian Centre Academy, from 1996 to 2004, and recalls the learning process to be vastly different from anything else she’s experienced.
-
$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall
The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 "affordability" tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.
Edmonton
-
Air quality statement lifted after smoky morning in Edmonton area
A special air quality statement was issued for the Edmonton area Monday morning. The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) was sitting at seven out of 10, a high risk, in the morning. The special air quality ended at 3 p.m. when the AQHI dropped to a three.
-
'Extremely frustrated': Councillors want better green space maintenance next summer
While councillors were initially set to discuss a potential cosmetic pesticides ban in Edmonton, the conversation morphed into concerns about how green spaces in the city are maintained.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
Vancouver
-
Poverty, pavement, isolation: A closer look at B.C. heat deaths
CTV News has learned more about the neighbourhoods and communities where a combination of poverty, scant tree coverage and isolation contributed to the deaths of hundreds of British Columbians during record-breaking heat in 2021.
-
Vancouver seeing spike in serious and fatal police-involved incidents, watchdog says
As a provincial watchdog probes a police-involved death in Vancouver, the Independent Investigations Office says the incident in the Downtown Eastside is one of an unprecedented number of serious and fatal incidents in British Columbia this year.
-
Murder charges announced in double homicide in Surrey
Homicide investigators say a man in his 20s has been charged weeks after a shooting that left two dead in Surrey, B.C.
Regina
-
$500 tax credit cheques coming for Sask. residents this fall
The Government of Saskatchewan will be sending $500 "affordability" tax credit cheques to Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older this fall.
-
'My confidence is a little bit down right now': Riders' Fajardo will return as starting QB against Lions
Cody Fajardo will be the Roughriders starting quarterback this week when they take on the B.C. Lions. Fajardo was pulled in last week’s game just before halftime and backup Mason Fine finished the game.
-
Man arrested, firearms seized after incident Sunday afternoon: Regina police
A 22-year-old Regina man is facing a long list of charges after an incident on Sunday afternoon.