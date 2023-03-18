Power restored after Hydro One outage affects thousands in eastern Ontario

A major Hydro One outage knocked out power to thousands of customers, including some Hydro Ottawa users in the city's east end, for about an hour Saturday.

The outage affected customers from the Hydro Ottawa boundary in Orléans east to the Plantagenet area.

The cause of the outage was not released. Hydro One estimated power would be restored by 1:45 p.m., but it was back by noon.

The provincial outage also affected Hydro Ottawa customers in the east end. Hydro Ottawa said more than 4,000 customers lost power just after 11 a.m., blaming a loss of supply from the provincial grid.

Hydro Ottawa was able to restore power within about 45 minutes and was reporting no outages as of 11:50 a.m.