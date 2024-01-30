Power restored after an outage Tuesday morning: Hydro Ottawa

OTTAWA
    Power has been restored to in Ottawa's west end following a brief outage.

    Hydro Ottawa said on X outages affected over 20,000 residents Tuesday morning.

    "We're experiencing two outages occurring in Kitchissippi, Bay, College," Hydro Ottawa said on X.

    A Loss of supply from the provincial grid was to blame for the outage, Hydro Ottawa noted.

    Updates about power in your area are available online.

