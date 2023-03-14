Pothole season arrives in Ottawa, costing some drivers hundreds of dollars

A pothole on River Road in south Ottawa on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) A pothole on River Road in south Ottawa on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims

The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina