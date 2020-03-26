The City of Ottawa’s pothole patrol continues to tackle the annoying holes on roads across the city. But the team is working at reduced capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Director of Roads and Parking Services Laila Gibbons says “during the COVID-19 pandemic, City crews will not be deployed at full capacity in order to protect frontline staff.”

Council was told on Wednesday that staffing levels across all departments will be reduced for a variety of reasons, including people self-isolating after recent travel, looking after family members and illnesses.

Between January 1 and March 24, crews filled 56,366 potholes across the City. During the same period last year, 63,622 potholes were filled on roads across Ottawa..

City Manager Steve Kanellakos told Council on Wednesday that “we don’t have a full contingent of staff right now, but they are out doing potholes.”

“That was initiated several weeks ago because we need to get ahead of that in preparation for the next season.”