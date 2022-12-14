Porter Airlines adding direct flights from Ottawa to these four destinations

An Porter airlines flight makes its final approach as it lands at the airport Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) An Porter airlines flight makes its final approach as it lands at the airport Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run

A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina