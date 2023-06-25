Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday causes many events to be cancelled
Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky, causing outdoor events to be cancelled and many outdoor amenities to be closed.
Festivals across the city have either cancelled or modified their schedules and the cities of Ottawa and Gatineau have announced the closure of outdoor pools and beaches.
The weather forecast for the city calls for widespread smoke throughout the day and overnight.
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) reached the maximum level of 10+ by 11 a.m. It is forecast to remain at that level through the rest of the day and overnight. The advice to the general public is to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if experiencing symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation. Children, the elderly, and people at risk, such as those with chronic lung issues, heart disease, or who are pregnant, should also avoid any strenuous activities and physical exertion outdoors, Environment Canada suggests.
- RELATED: How to interpret Environment Canada's AQHI ratings
- RELATED: How to take care of yourself and your pets in smoky conditions
A special air quality statement for the city says conditions are expected to improve Monday. A smog warning is in effect for Gatineau.
Wildfires have been burning in Quebec for weeks, causing hazy conditions in Ottawa throughout the month of June. The fire risk has prompted evacuation orders most recently in small villages in northwestern Quebec near the boundary with Ontario.
The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says there are 473 active fires burning across the country, 242 of which are out of control. Three new fires were reported Sunday alone.
Approximately 7.2 million hectares, or 72,000 square kilometres, of forest has burned this year so far. For comparison, the province of New Brunswick has an area of around 73,000 square kilometres.
Experts note that climate change is creating conditions that lead to stronger and more widespread forest fires, which in turn spread smoke over large areas. The current forecast map on firesmoke.ca shows smoke affecting much of eastern Canada and significant swaths of northern Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C., with some smoke reaching as far north as the Great Bear Lake in the Northwest Territories.
CITY OF OTTAWA CANCELS OUTDOOR PROGRAMS
The city of Ottawa cancelled all city-run outdoor recreational programs and leagues Sunday and all wading pools and outodoor pools were closed. City beaches all have a no-swim advisory for the day.
Splash pads remain open and all indoor programs remain unaffected.
The city says sport fields, ball diamonds and city parks will remain open, but organizers can make cancellation requests to the city through the inclement weather process to receive account credits, where warranted. All drop-in programs that operate outdoors will move indoors, where possible.
Programming and facilities are expected to operate as normal on Monday.
The city of Gatineau also announced the closure if its beaches and outdoor pools as of 3 p.m.
FESTIVALS
Races at the Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival at Mooney's Bay continued through Sunday morning but were cancelled as of 11:40 a.m., according to a statement Sunday afternoon. Vendors were permitted to remain open until 3 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Ottawa Jazz Festival says Sunday's programming is going ahead, but the festival will keep a close eye on conditions as the day progresses.
Escapade Music Festival pushed back its opening time Sunday to 2:30 p.m. The festival said in a statement it is monitoring the AQHI.
The Ottawa Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival cancelled its Pow Wow and other outdoor activities Sunday.
Smoky conditions at the Rideau Canal Locks in downtown Ottawa. June 25, 2023. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
TRIATHLON CANCELLED IN QUEBEC
An Ironman event in Mont-Tremblant, Que. was cancelled due to the wildfire smoke.
In a post on its website, Ironman 70.3 Mont-Tremblant said it made the decision to cancel Sunday's triathlon in consultation with provincial health authorities.
"IRONMAN has strict safety benchmarks in place for air quality, which have not been met and the forecast does not suggest the AQI will improve throughout the day," the statement says. "It is always our priority to ensure the safety of our participants, spectators, volunteers, staff, and all others that are involved in the event."
Mont-Tremblant and much of southern Quebec is under a smog warning from Environment Canada, which warns of deteriorating air quality and poor visibility.
There are currently more than 80 active wildfires in Quebec.
Disappointed triathletes gather under smoky skies in Mont-Tremblant, Que. on June 25, 2023. The Ironman 70.3 race was cancelled due to poor air quality caused by northern wildfires. (Courtesy image)
OTTAWA FORECAST
Sunday's afternoon high is 25 C with a humidex of 29. The UV index is 10, or very high, and the AQHI is expected to remain at 10+ through the afternoon.
The evening and overnight forecast includes widespread smoke and an AQHI of 10+. The low is 18 C.
Monday's forecast is smoky in the morning with an AQHI of 7, or high risk, dropping to a moderate risk level of 4 by the evening. Monday's high is 26 C with a humidex of 34. The forecast also calls for 15 to 25 mm of rain showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.
Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with showers and a high of 25 C.
Wednesday could also see showers with a high of 22 C.
--With files from CTV News Montreal and The Canadian Press.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday causes many events to be cancelled
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian mercenaries' short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
WEATHER | Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
WATCH LIVE | Massive crowds expected as Toronto hosts Canada's largest Pride parade
Massive crowds are expected to pack the streets of downtown Toronto today for Canada's largest Pride parade.
Poor air quality warnings issued in three provinces as number of fires increase
Smoky, dangerous air is settling over parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this morning and the number of forest fires burning across Canada is creeping higher once again.
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday causes many events to be cancelled
Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky, causing outdoor events to be cancelled or modified and many outdoor amenities to be closed.
Arctic and global security top agenda as Trudeau meets Nordic leaders in Iceland
Arctic security and Russia's invasion in Ukraine were top of mind as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Iceland Sunday for a two-day summit with Nordic leaders.
Atlantic
-
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
-
Mother ship of doomed Titan submersible returns to port in Newfoundland
The Canadian ship that launched the doomed Titan submersible into the depths of the North Atlantic on Sunday has returned to port in Newfoundland.
-
Cabinet ministers quit amid ‘crisis’ for low-income New Brunswickers
Two cabinet ministers have resigned in as many weeks, and for New Brunswick's Common Front for Justice, it's not only a concern for the government but worrisome because of the high-profile portfolios they oversaw.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Massive crowds expected as Toronto hosts Canada's largest Pride parade
Massive crowds are expected to pack the streets of downtown Toronto today for Canada's largest Pride parade.
-
Two women wanted for allegedly setting fire to apartment in Toronto
Two women are wanted by police after setting fire to an apartment in Scarborough a week ago.
-
Animals celebrate Pride with food rainbows, popsicles at Toronto Zoo
Kangaroos, polar bears and orangutans celebrated the Pride parade at the Toronto Zoo this weekend.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal has poorest air quality in the world today: tracker
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
-
3 back-to-back drownings in Quebec waters over the weekend
Three men drowned in Quebec waters with 24 hours in separate incidents.
-
Chibougamau warns of possible second evacuation due to fires
The 7,300 residents of Chibougamau in northern Quebec may be forced to evacuate again due to the threat of two uncontrollable wildfires.
Northern Ontario
-
Air quality statement issued for parts of northern Ont.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an air quality statement for Greater Sudbury and area, Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.
-
Have you seen these people? OPP looking for help
Police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of approximately $1,000 in cologne and perfume in Elliot Lake, Ont.
-
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
London
-
Nearly year-long robbery investigation leads to arrest in St. Thomas
A robbery investigation that began July 21, 2022, has finally concluded with the arrest of a 29-year-old male from Richmond Hill.
-
Temporary closure of Blackfriars Bridge to vehicle traffic
Blackfriars Bridge will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic during the day beginning on Monday, June 26 until Friday, June 30.
-
Celebratory fly-in at Tilsonburg airport this weekend
The Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association (CHAA) hosted a special fly-in this weekend at the Tilsonburg Regional Airport.
Winnipeg
-
Police warn residents after 9-year-old mauled by coyote
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a coyote on the outskirts of the city Saturday evening.
-
Manitoba Filipino Street Festival parade returns after 3-year pause
From traditional dancers, to street food, and even beauty queens, the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival Parade made a spectacular return to Winnipeg after a pandemic pause.
-
Northern Ontario wildfire smoke drifts into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for Winnipeg and southern Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Six-year-old left behind, saved from burning car, no tipping
A six-year-old Guelph student left behind on a field trip, two women who saved a man from a burning Corvette, and truck driving safety concerns following a crash round out the top stories of the week.
-
'They have memories here': Encampment in Guelph latest to be facing eviction
An encampment in Guelph is the latest in Waterloo-Wellington to be hit with an eviction notice.
-
Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge, police investigating
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a shooting in Cambridge they say saw a home and vehicle get hit.
Calgary
-
Counter-protesters push back against rally over Pride Month events in Calgary schools
A large group of counter-protesters pushed back against a rally protesting Pride Month events in Alberta public schools Saturday.
-
Foothills hosts event to promote stroke awareness
It's a leading cause of death – and about 300,000 Canadians are living with the effects.
-
Greece's conservative New Democracy party wins landslide election victory for second 4-year term
Greece's conservative New Democracy party won a landslide victory in the country's second election in five weeks Sunday, with partial official results showing it gaining a comfortable parliamentary majority to form a government for a second four-year term.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman handed $33k water bill from the city
Trinh Nguyen couldn't believe her eyes when she got a staggering utility bill from the city.
-
Mining companies betting on autonomous technology to make dangerous jobs safer
Forget about the canary in the coal mine -- experts say the day is coming when there won't even be a need for a human. Mining companies are already employing everything from driverless haul trucks to remote-controlled and robotic drilling machines to remove human labour from some of their most hazardous operations.
-
Here’s why Saskatoon Rosewood residents may see a towering inferno on their afternoon commute
Rosewood residents may see a towering column of fire on their commute starting Monday afternoon, but SaskEnergy says not to worry — it’s just a test.
Edmonton
-
'Significant travel delays': More bridge closures announced on Anthony Henday Drive
The southwest leg of Anthony Henday Drive will be slow going for more than two weeks as crews close a pair of bridges over the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Ukrainians in Edmonton react to unfolding tension within Russia
Some in Edmonton's Ukrainian community are cautiously optimistic about how Ukraine might benefit from the recent tension from within Russia and wonder if the instability might play a role in ending the war.
-
Edmontonians will soon have to say goodbye to some single-use items
If you want cutlery and napkins with your to-go order, you'll soon have to ask for them.
Vancouver
-
Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival celebrates 35th anniversary this weekend
The annual Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival hit the water this weekend, marking a special milestone of 35 years since the event launched in Vancouver.
-
B.C. NDP win both byelections, keep seats on Island and Vancouver
British Columbia's New Democrats posted victories in byelections on southern Vancouver Island and downtown Vancouver Saturday, keeping two seats held earlier this year by a former premier and a cabinet minister.
-
Inside B.C. schools' shift away from letter grading
Striving for an A won’t be a goal for students in B.C. next fall. Instead, kindergarten to grade 9 students will be marked by a scale system.
Regina
-
'Having a conversation': Hopes for discussion on homeless increase as city hall tent camp grows
A tent encampment in front of Regina's city hall has grown to include dozens of people. Those taking part hope the camp brings about discussions around homelessness in the city.
-
Retro fashion show features looks from the 1960's, 70's at the Western Development Museum
History was on display in Moose Jaw in the form of a fashion show, featuring women’s clothing from the 1960's and 1970's.
-
'Total team win': Riders hold off Stamps in overtime
Nick Marshall's interception in the second overtime mini-game sealed the Saskatchewan Roughriders 29-26 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium.