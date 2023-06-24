Smoky skies to blanket Ottawa this weekend

Smoke from forest fires burning in Quebec will hang over the national capital region the next couple of days.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning of high levels of air pollution due to smoke.

"Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec will move into the area tonight or early Sunday morning, resulting in deteriorated air quality," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Conditions are expected to improve on Monday."

Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index that monitors the level of air pollution calls for Ottawa's air quality to be a '4 – moderate risk' on Saturday night and a '6 – moderate risk' on Sunday.

Smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec has drifted into Ottawa several times in June, deteriorating the air quality. During the second week of June, the smoke and haze from wildfires forced the city of Ottawa and schools to cancel outdoor events.

Smog warning

A smog warning is in effect for Gatineau, Maniwaki, Gracefield, Papineau, Low, Wakefield and other areas of western Quebec.

"Due to forest fires in Quebec, high concentrations of fine particulate matter will result in poor air quality beginning tonight. These conditions may last until Monday," Environment Canada said.

"Forest fire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations. Continue to take measures to protect your health and reduce your exposure to smoke."