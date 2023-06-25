Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday as smoke blankets the sky

The sun peeks through the haze seen over George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market. June 25, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks through the haze seen over George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market. June 25, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina