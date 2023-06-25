Poor air quality across Ottawa Sunday as smoke blankets the sky

Environment Canada is warning of poor air quality in the capital as plumes of wildfire smoke from Quebec again blanket the sky.

The weather forecast for the city calls for widespread smoke throughout the day, as well as a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunday's forecast high is 28 C with a humidex of 32.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) at 6 a.m. was 3, or low risk, but it is forecast to shoot up to a high risk level of 9 later in the day.

A special air quality statement for the city says conditions are expected to improve Monday. A smog warning is in effect for Gatineau.

The evening and overnight forecast includes widespread smoke and an AQHI of 9. The low is 18 C.

Monday's forecast is smoky in the morning with an AQHI of 7, or high risk, dropping to a moderate risk level of 4 by the evening. Monday's high is 26 C with a humidex of 34. The forecast also calls for 25 mm of rain showers with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24 C.

Wednesday could also see showers with a high of 21 C.

Wildfires have been burning in Quebec for weeks, causing hazy conditions in Ottawa throughout the month of June. The fire risk has prompted evacuation orders most recently in small villages in northwestern Quebec near the boundary with Ontario.