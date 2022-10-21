Policing bill for 'Freedom Convoy' occupation in Ottawa tops $55 million

Ottawa police laid more than 500 charges during the "Freedom Convoy" occupation in downtown Ottawa last winter, with a majority of the charges issues as police moved in to end the demonstration.

And the policing bill for the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa hit $55 million.

The Ottawa Police Service Institutional Report tabled for the Public Order Emergency Commission this week outlines the service's response to the occupation from Jan. 28 to Feb. 23, including the number of officers deployed, and the number of arrests and charges.

A total of 310 people were arrested during the convoy protest from Jan. 28 to March 12, according to the documents, with 140 individuals facing charges.

Police say 553 charges were laid during the convoy protest in downtown Ottawa, including 214 for Mischief/Mischief Obstruction Property and 112 for Obstruction/Resisting a Peace Officer. Another 84 charges were issued for "Disobey Lawful Order of Court".

Eleven charges were laid for assaulting a peace officer during the protest in downtown Ottawa, along with six charges for assault.

The documents show 192 charges were issued on Feb. 18 and 196 charges were issued on Feb. 19, as police began an operation to end the occupation of downtown Ottawa and clear the streets.

The federal government invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14.

2,223 OFFICERS IN OTTAWA

The RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and 13 municipal police services deployed officers to Ottawa during the "Freedom Convoy" protest.

The report shows the RCMP deployed 1,015 officers to Ottawa, while the Ontario Provincial Police sent 948 officers.

The Toronto Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police Service, York Regional Police, Cornwall Police Service, Kingston Police Service, Smiths Falls and other services contributed dozens of officers to the operation.

The Ottawa Police Service incurred a total of more than $55 million in costs associated with the "Freedom Convoy, including salaries for Ottawa police pfficers and payments to external policing agencies to cover staffing, accommodations and travel.