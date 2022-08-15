Police watchdog looking for nurse who aided crash victims in Ottawa

Ontario’s police watchdog is looking for an ICU nurse who stopped to help people involved in a serious collision in Ottawa last month.

An Ottawa police officer hit another vehicle at the corner of Woodroffe Avenue and Fallowfield Road around 2:50 p.m. July 4. The driver of the civilian vehicle was seriously hurt.

The Special Investigations Unit said in a news release Monday that a female ICU nurse who happened to be near the scene provided assistance to the occupants of the civilian vehicle, which also included a woman and an infant who were not seriously hurt.

The SIU says it would like to speak with her because she may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.