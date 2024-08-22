Police target illegal drug trade in Ottawa and Quebec, seizing $2.7 million worth of drugs

Eleven people are facing charges and $2.7 million worth of illegal substances were seized during an investigating targeting drug traffickers supplying illegal drugs in the Ottawa area and into Quebec, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers launched 'Project Fossil' in September 2023, with assistance from the Ottawa Police Service and the Sûreté du Québec. Officers executed 13 search warrants in Ottawa, Carleton Place, Ont. and Gatineau, Que. on Aug. 8.

"This was an intelligence-led investigation with the objective to investigate multiple independent cells of high-level and mid-level drug trafficking networks supplying illegal commodities to drug distribution networks within our communities, including online distribution methods," police said in a statement.

"The accused trafficked in large volumes of controlled substances, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, illicit cannabis and psilocybin."

Ontario Provincial Police say officers seized 15 kg. of suspected cocaine as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the Ottawa area and Quebec. (Ontario Provincial Police/release)

Police say during the investigation, officers seized 15 kilograms of suspected cocaine, four kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 2.25 kilograms of suspected heroin, 33 grams of suspected MDMA, 2,000 hydromorphone tablets and more than 15 kilograms of illegal cannabis. Police also seized $337,000 in Canadian currency, $880,000 worth of gold, two firearms and more than 75 conducted energy weapons.

"Sophisticated criminal networks have significant impacts across Ontario and drug trafficking networks cause great harm in our communities," Act. Sgt. Tim Hodgins of the Ottawa Police Service said in a statement. "Project Fossil was a complex investigation, and it has had a significant impact on the supply of illegal narcotics in Ottawa and surrounding areas. With our policing partners, we can positively influence community safety and well-being in the communities we serve."

Police say 11 people are facing a total of 165 charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Criminal Code and the Cannabis Act.