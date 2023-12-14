Police services board chair Dr. Gail Beck resigns
Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board Dr. Gail Beck has resigned from her role.
A media release by the board on Thursday said Beck's resignation cited personal reasons and will be effective immediately.
"The board wishes to convey its appreciation for the dedication and contributions of Dr. Beck over the last seven months in her role as chair," the statement from the police board said.
The board said it will not be providing further comment on the matter.
City council unanimously approved Dr. Beck's appointment to the board and recommended she serve as chair in April.
Dr. Beck had served as the interim psychiatrist-in-chief and chief of staff at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre. She has served on numerous boards including as chair of the board of governors at Algonquin College.
The police board's vice chair Salim Fakirani has assumed the role of acting chair.
