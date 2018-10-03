Police seize guns, body armour in Mooney's Bay area search
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 7:46AM EDT
Ottawa Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a variety of gun offenses after an investigation in the Mooney's Bay area.
Police say frontline officers were called to a home on Garner Ave. at around 4:30 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of a man with a gun.
The found a suspect inside the home and arrested him.
Several guns, ammunition, and a set of body armour were seized.
Christian Jean-Marc Machildon is facing the following charges:
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm x4
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized x4
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a firearm prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime x5
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered
- Careless storage of firearm x4
- Possession of a firearm without a licence x4
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition