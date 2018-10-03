

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a variety of gun offenses after an investigation in the Mooney's Bay area.

Police say frontline officers were called to a home on Garner Ave. at around 4:30 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of a man with a gun.

The found a suspect inside the home and arrested him.

Several guns, ammunition, and a set of body armour were seized.

Christian Jean-Marc Machildon is facing the following charges: