Ottawa Police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a variety of gun offenses after an investigation in the Mooney's Bay area.

Police say frontline officers were called to a home on Garner Ave. at around 4:30 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of a man with a gun.

The found a suspect inside the home and arrested him.

Several guns, ammunition, and a set of body armour were seized.

Christian Jean-Marc Machildon is facing the following charges:

  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm x4
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized x4
  • Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of a firearm prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime x5
  • Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered
  • Careless storage of firearm x4
  • Possession of a firearm without a licence x4
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition