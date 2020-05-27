OTTAWA -- Two Ottawa residents are facing charges after Ottawa Police seized ecstasy, cocaine and $150,000 cash.

Ottawa Police say a seven-month joint investigation with the OPP Biker Enforcement Unit culminated on May 26 with the execution of a search warrant at homes on Fairlop Way and Simran Private.

Police seized Canadian currency, 18 kilograms of MDMA, a kilogram of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of cannabis marijuana and three vehicles.

Truong Dang, 51, of Ottawa and Byron Jones, 31, of Ottawa face numerous Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Cannabis Act and possession of proceeds of crime offences.