Police seize cannabis, weapons in Gatineau, Que. underground economy investigation

A Gatineau woman is facing several charges after police seized prohibited weapons, cannabis and cannabis edibles such as gummies, chocolate and drinks.

Police executed search warrants at a home on Rue Fontaine in the Hull sector on April 6 after a weeks-long investigation into the underground cannabis economy.

Police seized cannabis, cannabis in the form of hashish and edibles at the home, including 2,938 grams of gummies, 2,078 grams of chocolate and 2,800 ml of cannabis drinks, along with brass knuckles, a brass knuckles-knife, an electric pulse weapon, two cellphones and a vehicle.

Police say the woman will face charges for the production and sale of cannabis, drug possession and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Parents are being urged to have a "frank discussion" with their teenagers about the dangers and risks associated with edibles. Police say illicit cannabis products are periodically found in Gatineau high schools, including in the forms of candy, chocolate or vaporizers.

"Candy bags are considered particularly dangerous since they imitate packages generally intended for children, and they could therefore end up in their hands," police said.

"These seemingly harmless gummies can cause severe poisoning if ingested by children. It is difficult to detect with the naked eye if it is a simple candy or if it contains cannabis."