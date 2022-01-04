Ottawa police are asking for anyone with information to come forward following a shooting in the Chapel Hill South neighbourhood early New Year's Day.

In a news release, police said shell casings and bullet holes were found in the area of Leita Place and Percifor Way after officers were called about gunshots at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. No one was hurt.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam or surveillance footage of the area to speak to investigators.

You can call the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.