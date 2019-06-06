

Callum Fraser, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy, last seen today disembarking from a bus ride.

Daniel Vidal was at the Queensview Station this morning at 11:10 a.m., leaving an OC Transpo bus, dressed in dark blue jeans, a dark blue hoodie. He was also wearing a blue baseball hat and white Nike Jordan shoes with blue trim.

He is decribed as white, 5-foot-9 with a medium biuld and brown hair and brown eyes. It is also noted that he has acne scars on his face.

If you have any information on this matter, you're asked to contact police.

His family is concerned for his safety.