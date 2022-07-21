Police search for teen who made threatening remarks towards two girls in Cantley, Que. park

Police in western Quebec are looking to identify a teenager who allegedly made threatening remarks towards two girls in a Cantley, Que. park.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police are investigating an incident in Parc Marquis in Cantley between 2 and 3 p.m. last Sunday.

Police say the male teenager allegedly made threatening remarks towards two girls.

The suspect was believed to be travelling on a black and blue mountain bike.

Police say no other information will be released at this time so it doesn't affect the investigation.