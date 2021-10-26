Advertisement
Police respond to robbery call at Merrivale Mall
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Tuesday, October 26, 2021 10:07PM EDT
The Ottawa Police station on Elgin Street is seen in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are on scene near the Merrivale Mall following a call for a potential robbery.
Officers were called to the scene before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the operation is ongoing.
There are few details available at this time.
This is a developing story with more to come...