Police recovering human remains and car from Lake Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are working on Wednesday to recover human remains and a vehicle found in Lake Ontario west of Kingston earlier this year.

Police dive teams are using a barge near the intersection of the Loyalist Parkway and County Road 6 in the recovery operation.

The investigation started in January 2023, when a vehicle left the roadway and entered the water west of Amherstview, Ont. During that search, police divers found another vehicle.

"It was determined that this vehicle contained human remains and had been in the water for many years," OPP said in a news release. "The identity of the deceased has not been determined."

Divers, along with the OPP search and rescue and marine units, are removing the remains on Wednesday. The vehicle will be lifted onto the barge on Thursday, police said.

Police are asking people not to stop along Highway 33 so as not to endanger themselves or other drivers.

The criminal investigation into the matter is ongoing.