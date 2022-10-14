Police recover six stolen vehicles east of Ottawa

Three people are facing charges after police recovered six stolen vehicles in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say on Sept. 26, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in The Nation Township, east of Ottawa.

"As a result of the search warrant, investigators seized six vehicles, a boat and stolen property," the OPP said.

"The total value of the stolen property is over $600,000."

Two people from Ottawa and a resident of The Nation Township are facing several charges.