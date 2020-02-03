Police make arrest in Cyrville homicide
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 11:01PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 5, 2020 12:20AM EST
Ottawa Police are investigating a suspicious death after a the body of a man was found on Cummings Avenue Monday afternoon. (FILE)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say one person is in custody after a homicide in the Cyrville neighbourhood Monday afternoon.
Police say the body of 45-year-old Jason Saunders was found Monday at a home in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue.
The Major Crime Unit isn't releasing any details about the arrest. No charges have been laid. More information is expected Wednesday morning.