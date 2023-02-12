Police investigating suspicious fires at Camp B'nai Brith in Quyon, Que.

Police in western Quebec are investigating two suspicious overnight fires at Camp B'nai Brith of Ottawa near Quyon.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say emergency crews responded to a call at 4:30 a.m. Sunday for a fire at the summer camp on Chem. River.

The camp's warehouse was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

As firefighters battled the fire in the warehouse, a second fire started in a nearby building. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and the damage was minor.

Police say because of "some suspicious elements", the investigation was transferred to the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

Camp B'nai Brith of Ottawa officials say no one from its organization would have been on site overnight when the fire started.

"At this point I don't want to speculate on anything, but anytime there is potential damage or whatever the case may be I think you always worry about the community that you reside in or operate in," said Adam Tanner, chairman of the board of the directors for Camp B'nai Brith of Ottawa.

"We've been on site for decades, dating back to the 1940s, and have always had a great relationship with the local community. I don't want to speculate in terms of anything that's happened, but when stuff like this happens you think about the broader group for sure."

Tanner wouldn't provide any details on the damage at the camp until the investigation is complete.

"Until we're able to say more about the situation, I don't want to speculate," Tanner said, adding this is the first fire at the camp.

Camp B'nai Brith of Ottawa's website says the camp's mission is to provide children with the opportunity to "experience the outdoors, learn new skills and develop life-long friendships while enhancing Jewish values, traditions, affiliation and community." Camp B'nai Brith has operated since 1935.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Shaun Vardon