Police investigating shooting near Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Police in Kingston are investigating a shooting in the area of Bath Road and Centennial Drive. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa) Police in Kingston are investigating a shooting in the area of Bath Road and Centennial Drive. (Kimberley Johnson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec

Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina