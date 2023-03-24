Police investigating shooting near Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

Police in Kingston, Ont. are investigating a daylight shooting near the Collins Bay Institution.

There is a large police presence in the area of Bath Road and Centennial Drive on Friday.

Police say officers are investigating a shooting in the area, and a suspect vehicle with several armed men was seen fleeing the scene.

"The suspect vehicle is described as a grey Honda Civic and occupied by several armed black males last seen fleeing from the scene travelling northbound on Centennial Dr. from Bath Rd," police said in a statement.

There is no word on any injuries.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Bath Road between Queen Mary Road to the east and Tanner Drive to the west.

Collins Bay Institution has a medium-security and maximum-security unit. It is the oldest operational federal male correctional facility in Ontario, and has capacity for 760 minimum, medium and maximum security inmates.