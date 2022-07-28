Police investigating several hit-and-run collisions in Ottawa

One person is in custody in connection to a series of hit-and-run collisions in Ottawa.

Ottawa police began receiving calls at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday regarding hit-and-runs, including one in the area of Bronson and Carling avenues.

"The subject vehicle proceeded through the city and is believed to be involved in several hit-and-runs stemming from this morning," police said in a statement to CTV Morning Live.

"The vehicle has since been located by officers and the driver has been arrested."

No injuries were reported.

Ontario Provincial Police says officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic related offence just before 7 a.m. on the Queensway.

"The vehicle fled but later struck the cement barrier. The driver has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing," OPP A-Sgt. Erin Cranton said in a statement.

With files from CTV Morning Live's Cassie Aylward