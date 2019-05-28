

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say three schools on Alta Vista Dr. near Heron Rd. are in shelter-in-place mode following reports of a threat.

Police would not identify which of the three schools–St. Patrick’s High School, Ridgemont High School, or Charles H. Hulse Public School–received the threat, but stressed it has not been corroborated at this time.

The exact nature of the threat has also not been revealed, with police only saying it was a threat to “injure people.”

Spokespeople for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board offered no comment at this time, citing the police investigation.

According to the OCDSB, “shelter-in-place” mode involves securing the outer doors and continuing daily routines inside the school. It’s put in place for situations outside the school building, such as inclement weather or dangerous wildlife.

More to come...

Police at scene at a school on AltaVista Drive in response to a threat received by a school early this morning. 3 schools in the vicinity are in shelter in place mode. Police operation ongoing and there is no confirmed threat at this time. No further details. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 28, 2019