Police investigating armed robbery at North Dundas gas station

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Chesterville, Ont., about 60 kilometres south of Ottawa.

Police say officers responded to an armed robbery at the MacEwen gas station on Main Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 25.

A lone male wearing all black clothing and a helmet stole about $300 of currency and packages of cigarettes.

It is believed the firearm involved was a pistol. No motor vehicle was observed and the suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.