    • Police investigating after man stabbed at O-Train Hurdman station

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    A man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight stabbing at the O-Train Hurdman Station.

    The Ottawa Paramedic Service says emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing at the station at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

    An adult male was assessed on the scene by paramedics, and transported to hospital in stable condition.

    A paramedic spokesperson says the call came for the incident at the Hurdman Station, but didn't have details on where the incident occurred.

    The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to a stabbing in the 1400 block of Riverside Drive Saturday morning. A 23-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace and breach of probation.

    OC Transpo reported on social media just after 1 a.m. that Hurdman Station was closed "due to a security incident." Trains were not stopping at the station along the route.

    The station reopened ahead of the Saturday launch of LRT service.

    The City of Ottawa directed inquiries about the security incident to police.

    Hurdman Station is located off Riverside Drive and the Transitway, and is a key connection point for the O-Train Confederation Line and buses.

