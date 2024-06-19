OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police investigating after man arrives at Gatineau Hospital overnight with assault injuries

    Police in Gatineau, Que. are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital overnight with injuries.

    Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. about an individual at the Gatineau Hospital, "who presented injuries leading medical staff to believe that he may have been the victim of an assault with a firearm."

    The victim is listed in stable condition in hospital.

    The investigation led police to a home on rue du Progrès in the Masson-Angers section, according to police. Investigators are expected to be on the scene all day.

    Police say "several people" were taken to the police station for questioning.

    Correction

    Gatineau police initially said the victim arrived at the Buckingham Hospital. An updated media release says the victim was at the Gatineau Hospital. 

