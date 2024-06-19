Police investigating after man arrives at Gatineau Hospital overnight with assault injuries
Police in Gatineau, Que. are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital overnight with injuries.
Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. about an individual at the Gatineau Hospital, "who presented injuries leading medical staff to believe that he may have been the victim of an assault with a firearm."
The victim is listed in stable condition in hospital.
The investigation led police to a home on rue du Progrès in the Masson-Angers section, according to police. Investigators are expected to be on the scene all day.
Police say "several people" were taken to the police station for questioning.
Correction
Gatineau police initially said the victim arrived at the Buckingham Hospital. An updated media release says the victim was at the Gatineau Hospital.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING It will be the hottest day of the year in Ottawa: Here's when the temperature will hit 34 C
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How did North Korean soldiers wander across the world's most heavily guarded border?
How did as many as 30 North Korean soldiers wander over the line separating North from South, causing South Korea to fire warning shots before the North Koreans withdrew? The short answer appears to be shrubbery.
How a 2016 'Mr. Big' police sting saw a Toronto murder case crumble
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
As avian flu spreads in the south, Canadian authorities release 'proactive' monitoring results
As reports of avian flu circulate south of the border, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has released the latest results from its national testing program.
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard appeals his rape conviction, while victim braces for the possibility of a new trial
The case of convicted rapist and former Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard will be back in court today as the 40-year-old appeals his guilty verdict on a violent sexual assault.
Environment Canada says extreme heat expected today in Ontario and Quebec
Central and southern Ontario and much of western Quebec are forecast to experience another day of sweltering weather.
opinion 'How I spent my summer vacation': by Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh and Blanchet
'How I spent my summer vacation' is a classic that's often the first composition asked of students when they return to class in the fall. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explores what the essays of the various federal party leaders might look like at the end of this summer's break.
Vacation days, health care, pension plans: How to make the most of your compensation
Experts say workers should regularly check that they’re taking advantage of vacation time and other benefits, lest they leave money on the table.
Russia and North Korea sign partnership deal that appears to be the strongest since Cold War
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a partnership that includes a vow of mutual aid if either country is attacked, during a Pyongyang summit on Wednesday that came as both face escalating standoffs with the west.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings expanded across the Maritimes, first named storm for hurricane season possible by Wednesday
Environment Canada has placed the entirety of the Maritimes under heat warnings as of Tuesday afternoon.
-
N.S. man charged for allegedly driving 80 km/h over speed limit while impaired
A Lower Sackville, N.S., man is facing several charges for allegedly driving more than 80 km/h over the posted speed limit while impaired last week.
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by bus in Vaughan: police
A six-year-old boy is dead after he was struck by a bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning, York Regional Police say.
-
Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes to be shut down for hours near DVP following fiery crash
The express lanes of a busy Toronto highway will be closed for most of the morning following a fiery crash early Wednesday.
-
How a 2016 'Mr. Big' police sting saw a Toronto murder case crumble
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
Montreal
-
English Montreal School Board scores highest graduation rate in Quebec
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has scored the highest graduation rate in the province for the 2022-23 school year.
-
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls as planned power outage going ahead during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
-
Laval police search for missing senior
Laval police are looking for 83-year-old Nicholas Bazigos, who has been missing since June 17.
Northern Ontario
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
How a 2016 'Mr. Big' police sting saw a Toronto murder case crumble
Without the evidence obtained from the undercover operation carried out by the Toronto Police Service in 2016, the court found there was no longer a reasonable prospect of convicting Mr. Amin.
-
Police make arrest after video shows road rage incident in Toronto
Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the attempted stabbing of a man who confronted a suspect who was driving dangerously in Scarborough over the weekend.
Windsor
-
Sexual assault charges laid after two incidents in Chatham
A Chatham man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.
-
Heat warning could stretch into the weekend for Windsor-Essex
A prolonged heat event continues through Sunday with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected to continue. Daytime highs are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.
-
Windsor Public Library workers worried expanded Sunday hours will come at a cost
About a dozen Windsor Public Library workers held an information picket outside Windsor City Hall on Tuesday as contract negotiations between the city, Windsor Public Library Board and CUPE Local 2067 continue.
London
-
Cyclist struck in east London
According to London police, Hamilton Road is closed between Redan Street and Rectory Street while police investigate the crash.
-
Urn from Ohio found in St. Clair River
OPP are hoping the owner of an urn will come forward. The urn, containing ashes, was originally found in on January 9 in the St. Clair River.
-
Council seeks greater distances between homeless encampments and schools, homes, other sensitive sites
The number of locations where homeless encampments are permitted in London will get more restrictive after a long debate by members of city council.
Kitchener
-
Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crackpipes and naloxone
A new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.
-
Hundreds cheer on Florida Panthers' Brandon Montour back home in Six Nations
With the Edmonton Oilers extending the Stanley Cup Finals another game, that means at least one more massive watch party back in Six Nations.
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Brock Twp. teen killed in motorcycle collision
A young man was killed while driving his motorcycle in Brock Township.
-
Groundbreaking ceremony for Indigenous Women and Children's Shelter
Christian Island is hosting a ceremony to mark the groundbreaking for a new women and children's shelter.
-
Heat wave pushes power usage to peak levels
The province's Independent Electricity System Operator, which manages the electricity grid in Ontario, said megawatt usage is hitting peak levels.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Proposed overhaul of Winnipeg Transit network met with pushback from Wolseley residents
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for pair of missing teens
RCMP officers in Neepawa, Man., are searching for a pair of missing teenagers.
Calgary
-
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
-
'I was appalled': Calgary councillors question administration over water main break cause, cost
Repairs to fix five areas of concern on one of Calgary's main water line feeders are ongoing, but we don't yet know the cost to respond to and repair the pipe.
-
Ripple effects of water crisis: No swimming, working at pools; no rides on Heritage Park steam engine
The June 5 feeder main break and resulting water restrictions have paused operations at swimming pools across Calgary, and that has some employees on hold without pay.
Edmonton
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
-
Down and stressed after early losses, Oilers fans getting their confidence back
When your team is already down three games in the Stanley Cup final series and a single loss would mean the dream of a championship victory parade is over, it's understandable that anxiety for Edmonton Oilers fans is through the roof.
-
Boost to rural Alberta housing options lost in Bill 20 noise, says minister
Concerns about perceived overreach are obscuring Bill 20 provisions that address a shortage of affordable housing in rural Alberta, the municipal affairs minister said recently.
Regina
-
'It was a disappointing year': Roughriders lose $1.1 M in revenue in 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders held their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday evening where the organization debuted their financial results from the 2023 season.
-
New app allows users to explore history of the buffalo in Sask. capital through augmented reality
"Buffalo Futurism" is an app created to share stories about the significance of the buffalo through augmented reality.
-
Sask. First Nation group marches for drug overdose awareness
They marched on foot, over 300 kilometres from Prince Albert to Regina over the last week. Members from the Muskoday First Nation made the journey to raise awareness for crystal meth and fentanyl overdoses.
Saskatoon
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
-
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
-
Sask. Health Authority says it sent bad data showing half of Saskatoon hospital beds were empty
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it sent the wrong information to an independent agency studying hospital capacity that incorrectly showed nearly half of Saskatoon hospital beds were unoccupied.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP officer promoted, returned to duty while awaiting trial for shooting
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Explosion in reliance on for-profit health-care staffing agencies in B.C.
After slow increases in recent years, payments to for-profit staffing agencies have exploded as British Columbia’s health-care system becomes increasingly reliant on their contracted workers to keep hospitals open for emergency care.
-
'Kids need us to get this right': B.C. minister responds to CTV News investigation into disturbing case of child neglect
B.C.'s minister for children and family development calls the story of three neglected siblings who were isolated from the outside world "beyond heartbreaking."
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. RCMP officer promoted, returned to duty while awaiting trial for shooting
An RCMP officer who is awaiting trial on three criminal charges for shooting a suspect – and was later disciplined for an alleged road rage incident – is back on active duty in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. premier bristles at suggestion flurry of announcements are taxpayer-funded campaign events
Podiums and the B.C. premier are popping up on a near daily basis – with the government holding a flurry of spending announcements, like Tuesday’s regarding a new kidney care unit in Surrey.
-
Longest running ferry route on B.C.'s coast to celebrate 100 years in operation
The route between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay is the oldest continuous ferry service on the coast of British Columbia. It was started by two former naval officers in November of 1924, meaning the route is about to hit a major milestone.
Kelowna
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.