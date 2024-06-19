Police investigating after man arrives at Gatineau Hospital overnight with assault injuries

Police in Gatineau, Que. are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital overnight with injuries.

Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. about an individual at the Gatineau Hospital, "who presented injuries leading medical staff to believe that he may have been the victim of an assault with a firearm."

The victim is listed in stable condition in hospital.

The investigation led police to a home on rue du Progrès in the Masson-Angers section, according to police. Investigators are expected to be on the scene all day.

Police say "several people" were taken to the police station for questioning.