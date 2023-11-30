Police investigating after man allegedly spreads feces in front of Centretown Islamic centre

The Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit is looking for the suspect responsible for allegedly smearing feces on the door of the Islamic Care Centre in Centretown last month.

Police say a male suspect was at the entrance of the centre just after 5 p.m. on Oct. 22. at the 300 block of Somerset Street W. and spread what appeared to be human excrement on the front door.

The Islam Care Centre offers support and services to Muslims in the city of Ottawa.

Police say the man left the area immediately after.

The suspect is being described as a white male and was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, black pants, black shoes, a baseball cap and wearing a backpack.

Police provided photos of the alleged suspect and the incident is being investigated by the police's Hate Crime Unit.

Ottawa police have said they are concerned about a rise in hate-motivated incidents and crimes against Jewish and Muslim residents in the city since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last month.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is being asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Hate Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5015. Tips may also be sent electronically to hatebiascrime@ottawapolice.ca.