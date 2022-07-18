Police investigate suspicious package in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood
Police investigate suspicious package in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood
Ottawa police say there was no threat or concern for public safety after investigating a suspicious package in Sandy Hill.
Police responded to reports of a suspicious package in the 1-100 block of Range Road, near Somerset Street, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Several cruisers were seen on Range Road.
"Officers have cleared the area and deemed that there was no threat or concern for public safety," police said on Twitter.
Strathcona Park is located on Range Road, along with the Consulate of Russia, the Embassy of Burkina Faso, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Pakistan High Commission and the Embassy of Gabon.
