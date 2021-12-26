Advertisement
Police investigate Boxing Day homicide in Smiths Falls, Ont.
Published Sunday, December 26, 2021 3:43PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 26, 2021 3:43PM EST
Police in Smiths Falls, Ont. have a 39-year-old man in custody following a Boxing Day homicide.
In a statement, police say officers are investigating a homicide at a home on Brockville Street in the town southwest of Ottawa.
"The incident is domestic in nature and no names are being released," said police.
The suspect was arrested and remains in custody.