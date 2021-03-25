OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are dismantling an indoor cannabis grow operation that was discovered after a fire in a barn near Blackburn Hamlet earlier this week.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, police and fire responded to a structure fire on Renaud Road, east of Anderson Road.

No one was hurt.

Police say the initial assessment of the building indicates it housed an indoor cannabis grow operation and a sophisticated clandestine extraction laboratory.

"Clandestine extraction laboratories employ equipment and chemicals that can pose a significant risk to personal and public safety," said police in a media release.

The Ottawa Police Service's Drug Unit is working with Ottawa Fire Services including HAZMAT, Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, Health Canada and other partners to investigate, assess and dismantle the operation.

Renaud Road remains closed while police continue their operation.