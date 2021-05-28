OTTAWA -- Residents of Gatineau and the Outaouais are now allowed to leave the house after 9:30 p.m. or sit on a restaurant patio for dinner, as Quebec begins to relax the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Quebec government lifted some of the restrictions on Gatineau and the Outaouais on Friday, before a new three step reopening plan begins on Monday.

"Just to be outside, to be outdoors, nice weather, see people, enjoy a nice glass of wine, a meal – it makes a difference," said Yousif Qashat while dining on a patio with family members.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 restrictions easing in Gatineau and the Outaouais on Friday:

The overnight curfew is lifted. (Quebec imposed an overnight curfew in January in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.)

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people permitted on private property

Restaurants allowed to open outdoor patios for customers

Travel between regions will be allowed

Crowds of 250 people per section allowed in theatres and stadiums

At Bistro Coqlicorne in Old Hull, a steady flow of patrons dropped by the patio Friday afternoon.

"We're fully booked for tonight, from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m.," said Isabel Theriault, owner of Bistro Coqlicorne. "Even though it's going to be cold tonight, people are willing. They're going to be here and I think it's going to be a good night."

At Astoria Bistro Botanique, staff are excited to welcome patrons back after months of focusing on takeout meals only.

"I'd say it's very needed. People spend more when they're in the actual restaurant. They'll have drinks, entrée, actual meal, the dessert," said Jennifer Danis, co-owner of Astoria Bistro Botanique.

Under the rules for restaurants, a maximum of two people from different households will be allowed to sit at a table, and they may be accompanied by children.

Meantime, Ottawa residents hoping to enjoy dinner or a drink on a Gatineau patio or visit friends this weekend are still not allowed to conduct non-essential trips across the Ottawa River.

Gatineau police tell CTV News Ottawa officers will continue to conduct sporadic checkpoints at interprovincial crossings to limit non-essential trips into Quebec by Ontario motorists.

Restaurants must keep a register of patrons, and only customers with proof of residence in the region whose alert levels allow access to restaurants will be allowed in.

Ottawa remains under a stay-at-home order until June 2.

INDOOR DINING, GYMS REOPEN ON MONDAY

The Quebec government has announced Gatineau and the Outaouais will move into the "Level 3 – Alert" orange zone on Monday, allowing restaurants to open for indoor dining, gyms to reopen for workouts and places of worship to offer services to up to 100 people.

Secondary school students will return to class full-time on Monday, instead of every other day.

Outdoor terraces at bars are scheduled to reopen on June 11. On June 14, Quebec will allow people from two different residences to visit in a private home and all team sports will be allowed to begin.

Non-essential businesses in Gatineau and the Outaouais have been open since May 17.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Selena Ross and Joe Loforo and CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond.