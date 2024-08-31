Police charge 18 drivers for filming crash site on Hwy. 401

OTTAWA
    OPP responding to a crash on Highway 401 on Aug. 31, 2024. (OPP/X) OPP responding to a crash on Highway 401 on Aug. 31, 2024. (OPP/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police were busy on Saturday morning issuing tickets to distracted drivers allegedly using their phones to film a serious crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

    Police say they responded to a crash involving a transport truck and a tanker that had rolled over in the eastbound lane of Highway 401 near Shannonville Road, between Belleville and Napanee, at approximately 1:20 a.m.

    "It was quite the sight," OPP said on X.

    While emergency services attended the scene, OPP say 18 drivers were issued fines for allegedly video recording the crash site while operating their vehicles.

    Two of the fines were issued to transport truck drivers, OPP say.

    "Your attentiveness to driving helps keep emergency workers safe at these scenes," OPP say.

    Eastbound Highway 401 was closed for approximately 12 hours. All lanes were reopened at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

    OPP are warning drivers of the dangers and consequences of distracted driving.

    Police in Ottawa also charged a driver on Friday during a RIDE check after they were said to be watching TikTok on their phone while driving.

    All the drivers were hit with a $615 fine, three demerit points and a three-day driving suspension upon conviction, police say.

