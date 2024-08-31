Ottawa OPP nab driver watching TikTok while driving

An Ottawa driver was charged after provincial police say they were watching TikTok on their phone while operating a vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were conducting RIDE checks in the city on Friday evening when they caught the driver.

The driver was charged for using their cell phone while driving, which carries a $615 fine, three demerit points and a three-day driving suspension upon conviction.

OPP are warning drivers of the dangers and consequences of distracted driving.

Police say 18 drivers were charged with distracted driving in eastern Ontario on Saturday for allegedly filming the scene of a major crash on Highway 401.

A 2023 report found that deaths related to distracted driving in Ontario were up 36 per cent in two years. In total, 18 per cent of fatal collisions were found to have been caused by distracted drivers.

Next to speeding, the report said distracted driving is the second biggest cause of traffic deaths in Canada.