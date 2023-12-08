Police arrest man on arson charges after fire at Civic Campus ER

The Ottawa Police Service has arrested a man on arson charges in connection to an early morning fire in The Ottawa Hospital's emergency department.

Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.

"Ottawa Fire Services responded immediately and the fire was extinguished," an Ottawa Hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

"Patients were moved to other areas and no staff or patient injuries have been reported. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed."

An Ottawa Fire Service spokesperson says there was no fire for firefighters to extinguish when they arrived at the hospital and helped contain water from the sprinkler system.

The Ottawa Police Service Arson Unit say hospital security personnel had already taken the suspect into custody when emergency services responded to the fire. There were no reported injuries.

The Arson Unit charged Jean François Lalonde, 43, of Ottawa with Arson endanger life, Arson to property, Possess incendiary materials and Breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.

The Ottawa Police is thanking the hospital's security personnel for their quick actions.

In October, the Ottawa Hospital declared a 'Code Orange' at the General Campus following a transformer fire. Staff moved several patients following the fire and the emergency department was closed for several days.