

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Hydro Ottawa has dealt with scattered power outages across the city, which left more than 12,000 customers in the dark.

In the west end, in parts of Kanata, Stittsville, and Richmond, more than 9800 customers were affected. The utility blamed the weather and a pole fire for the outages.

At this time, 25 clusters are without in our service territory. The outages affecting 9845 customers are caused by inclement weather. Repairs are underway & service should be restored soon. Please check our online outage map for real-time updates: https://t.co/5hSc2GXNoG — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) December 20, 2017

Pole fire at Beaverbrook Distribution Station. Emergency crews are working to isolate the fire. Thank you for your patience. We will keep you updated as information becomes available. #Ottnews — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) December 20, 2017

In the south, another outage in the Walkley, Russell, and St. Laurent area has left another 2500 people without power.

An email from Hydro Ottawa blamed a pole fire for that outage as well.

By 10:00 p.m., power was mostly restored in the west end.

UPDATE: power restored to more than 3000 customers in the West End. Cause: forced outage due to fire. #Ottnews — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) December 20, 2017

In all cases, Hydro Ottawa estimated power would be restored by 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.