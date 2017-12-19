Hydro Ottawa has dealt with scattered power outages across the city, which left more than 12,000 customers in the dark.

In the west end, in parts of Kanata, Stittsville, and Richmond, more than 9800 customers were affected. The utility blamed the weather and a pole fire for the outages.

In the south, another outage in the Walkley, Russell, and St. Laurent area has left another 2500 people without power.

An email from Hydro Ottawa blamed a pole fire for that outage as well.

By 10:00 p.m., power was mostly restored in the west end.

In all cases, Hydro Ottawa estimated power would be restored by 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.