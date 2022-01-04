LAC-DES-LOUPS, QUE. -- A unique and serene adventure awaits just north of the capital region, where the only sounds to hear are skates scraping on the ice—and the occasional bird call—while gliding across a three-kilometre ice trail in the bush.

The enchanting and peaceful Patinage en Forêt, in Lac-Des-Loups, Que., located about 45 minutes from downtown Ottawa, offers a quintessential Canadian winter pastime, skating, through a dense landscape of spruce and balsam trees.

Ten-year-old Levi McGibney, along with his parents, siblings and cousins, arrived early and have all been skating their way down the twisting trails for most of the afternoon.

“It’s really cool. I like it,” says McGibney. “Doing the big loop is really fun because you can race a little bit.”

Skates and sleds are available for rent, and at the entrance to the ice-trail, the rustic wood chalet offers a place to lace-up or warm-up. Snacks are also available, but COVID-19 restrictions require food to stay outside. There are plenty of benches and bonfires to keep warm, and while you’re taking a skate-break, don’t forget to say hello to their mascot, and a favourite with kids, ‘Loupie’ the wolf.

Maintaining such a vast network of smooth, bump-free ice, takes plenty of commitment and late nights flooding the surface but for owner Dave Mayer, who is in his sixth season, it’s a challenge he loves to tackle.

“Hard work and perseverance is what it’s all about. Each day has different equipment depending on the weather but the Zamboni deserves a lot of the credit for sure,” says Mayer, who spent the last 30 years as a custom homebuilder. “We’ve been told we create happiness. It’s a beautiful thing when somebody comes up to you and says something like that. It’s an honour to be able to make people so happy.”

The skateway is a must-do magical adventure and fun-filled day for those who skate as well as for those who don’t. There are snowshoe and hiking paths on the grounds as well.

Whether it's family fun or a romantic date, with such a long trail, it’s easy to find a piece of nature just to yourself.

Patinage en Forêt is open from 9 a.m. until sunset, and costs $18 for adults and $14 for kids. It’s best to book online ahead of your visit, as ice time can fill up fast with provincial capacity limits in place and proof of vaccination is required for those 13 years old and above in order to access the park and skate trails.