OTTAWA -- As the tulips begin to bloom across Ottawa, the National Capital Commission now says you can stop and take a photo of the colourful flowers.

“No stopping” and “no photography” signs appeared in the tulip beds at Dow’s Lake and Commissioners Park this week ahead of the annual tulip festival.

But in a tweet late Friday night, the NCC said “our bad”, and the signs will be removed Saturday morning.

“Feel free to snap a photo as you walk by, while social distancing.”

Dear all: our bad! In an attempt to balance access to the outdoors & public health directives, “����” signs were installed to discourage gathering points at the �� beds. They'll be removed first thing tomorrow. Feel free to snap a photo as you walk by, while social distancing. pic.twitter.com/yHcjehx12j — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) May 9, 2020

The NCC says the signs were installed to discourage gathering points at the tulip beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa earlier on Friday, the NCC said “the small signs are part of our effort to limit crowding or gathering around the tulip beds and to ensure that people getting to the park on foot or bike can do so safely, with enough space for physical distancing.”

When asked about the NCC’s ban on photos at the tulip beds, Mayor Jim Watson urged the NCC to allow residents to snap photos.

“I happen to disagree with the idea that you shouldn’t be allowed to take a picture. I think the whole purpose of going and seeing the tulips is not only to see the beauty in person but also snap a quick picture,” Watson said Friday.

“It seems a little strong not to allow someone with a camera to take a picture.”

The Canadian Tulip Festival kicks off on Friday, with all events online. The NCC looks after the tulip beds along the Rideau Canal and at Commissioners Park.

While the tulips are in bloom, washrooms, food stands and other amenities will not be set up for visitors.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Friday morning, NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum said “we’re asking people not to come from far away. If you happen to be close by and walk through, that’s fine, but we’re asking people not to stop and linger. We don’t want to create that sense of destination.”

“We’ll trust that people will do that. If it doesn’t happen we’re prepared to implement more stringent measures like fences and barricades.”