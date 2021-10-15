OTTAWA -- Photo radar cameras will be turned on in three new school zones in Barrhaven, Gloucester and on St. Laurent Boulevard by mid-January.

The city of Ottawa has unveiled the first three locations for new photo radar cameras, one week after Council approved a plan to install 15 new photo radar cameras in school zones by the end of 2022.

Signs announcing the installation of the automated speed enforcement cameras will go up this month at the these three locations:

St. Laurent Boulevard from Noranda Avenue to Clarke Avenue (near Queen Elizabeth Public School)

Bearbrook Road from Centrepark Drive to Innes Road (near Good Shepherd Catholic School and Emily Carr Middle School

Greenbank Road from Jockvale Road to Half Moon Bay (near St. Joseph High School)

In accordance with provincial regulations, warning signs will be posted at these new automated speed enforcement locations for 90 days before any tickets can be issued. The first three locations are expected to be operational by mid-January 2022

Ottawa currently has eight automated speed enforcement cameras set up in school zones. Between mid-July 2020 and mid-July 2021, 101,778 tickets were issued by the photo radar cameras, generating $5.4 million in revenue.

Staff said the photo radar cameras resulted in a 200 per cent increase in compliance with the speed limit and a 72 per cent decrease in drivers travelling at 15 km/h over the speed limit.

Here's a list of the other 12 school zones that will have a photo radar camera installed by the end of 2022.

Tenth Line Road from Amiens Street to Des Epinettes Avenue (near Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School)

Kanata Avenue from Goulbourn Forced Road to Walden Drive (near All Saints High School)

Abbott Street East from Moss Hill Trail to Shea Road (near Sacred Heart High School)

Stittsville Main Street from Bandelier Way to Hazeldean Road (near St. Stephen School)

Woodroffe Avenue from Georgina Drive to Highway 417 (near D. Roy Kennedy Public School)

Greenbank Road from Harrison Street to Banner Road (near Sir Robert Borden High School)

Fisher Avenue from Deer Park Road to Kintyre Private (near St. Pius X elementary school and high school)

Alta Vista Drive from Ayers Avenue to Ridgemont Avenue (near Charles H. Hulse Public School and Ridgemont High School)

Crestway Drive from Oldfield Street to Hathaway Drive (near St. Andrew School)

Chapman Mills Drive from Beatrice Drive to Meadgate Gate (near St. Emily school, Jean-Robert Gauthier Elementary School and Chapman Mills Public School)

Abbeyhill Drive from Aldburn Place to Sherwood Street (near A.Y. Jackson Secondary School)

Bridgestone Drive from Sunnybrooke Drive to Granite Court (near Maurice-Lapointe Public Elementary School)

The eight cameras already installed are at these locations: